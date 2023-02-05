Kevin: Result is the most important. For long periods there was no flow to Hearts' play, too slow to move the ball forward. Dundee Utd deserved their half-time lead. The sending off helped but Hearts played better second half especially, McKay started to open up Dundee Utd. Humphrys' goal was something special, we won't see a better goal all season.

Ian: Unless Hearts get their act together and start playing for 90 minutes, they can forget third place. We just can't deal with crosses into the box no matter which players are in the defence. Too many people have maroon tinted glasses on.

Margaret: Manager needs to play players in correct position.

Kev: Another slow start but good teams find ways to win, sensational finish to the game will live long in the memory.

Paul: Need consistency to challenge Old Firm. Barry M needs to be played forward not midfield but all players fighting for badge, which is good. Future bright, keep pushing and deliver another cup!