Davidson apologises to fans for cup calamity

From double trophy winners in 2020-21, St Johnstone are League Cup also-rans this season. And manager Callum Davidson is understandably unhappy.

The Perth side have now suffered consecutive shootout defeats in Group F, with a goalless draw at home to League 2 Annan followed by Saturday's 2-2 stalemate away to third-tier Queen of the South.

The damage might have done worse had Jamie Murphy not completed his double with a late equaliser, but Davidson admits he has all but given up on qualification for the second round.

"The performance was way below our level, first half especially," he said.

“We’ve got four or five boys coming back from suspension and injury. Boys who were playing on Saturday, if they think that’s good enough to get into the first team then they’ve got another thing coming.

“We were sloppy in possession, had no drive. I asked the players to be positive, go and play forward, and they were really negative.

“I’m so disappointed. Cups are a big thing for us at St Johnstone and the fans came in their numbers. I can only apologise for not getting the victory.”