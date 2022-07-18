Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn has described Tottenham's Harry Kane is "an absolute top striker" and "a dream of the future", after the German giants agreed to sell Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. (Star), external

Spurs are prepared to pay 17m euros (£14.4m) for Barca's Memphis Depay, which is short of the Spanish club's 20m euros (£17m) valuation - and the 28-year-old Netherlands forward is also reluctant to leave the Nou Camp. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column