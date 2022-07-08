Aberdeen 'in negotiations with three players'

Aberdeen hope to add three to four players before the end of the transfer window, with the club currently talking to three players, manager Jim Goodwin has revealed.

The Pittodrie club have already signed Liam Scales on loan from Celtic, and made permanent moves for defenders Anthony Stewart and Jayden Richardson, as well as goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

In addition, Goodwin revealed Albanian international Ylber Ramadani will finally arrive in Aberdeen this weekend, with North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski coming a week later, after both have had to go through lengthy Visa applications.

"We're in constant dialogue with at least three players at the moment," said Goodwin.

"We had great news about Ramadani earlier. We expect him to be in the country on Sunday and ready to train with the group on Monday which gives us all a great lift, because he's one we're very excited about. Miovski will probably be another week to 10 days I would imagine."