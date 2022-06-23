Motherwell's new head of goalkeeping Andy Dibble brings "vast knowledge" and "top-level", says manager Graham Alexander.

The 57-year-old Welshman has been appointed at Fir Park after five seasons with English Championship club Cardiff City.

Dibble turned out for clubs including Manchester City, Cardiff and Rangers - and won three caps - in a 24-year playing career before moving into coaching.

“I’m delighted to welcome Andy to the club," said Alexander.

“He has vast knowledge as a coach and his top-level experience from his playing days will certainly help our keepers.

"Having experienced the Scottish game before, I know how excited he is to join us and help us keep progressing.”