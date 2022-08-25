Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester travel to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

Rodgers said there's an "issue" with James Maddison after feeling a "twinge" in training on Wednesday, but it's too early to make a decision for Saturday's match.

He confirmed Wesley Fofana won't be available for the game against Chelsea and he has been training with the under-21 squad.

On the possibility of a fourth bid for the centre-back, he said: "I’m not sure. It’s not my concentration and I can’t lose energy thinking so much about it."

He said "it's a matter of time" before the Foxes get their first win of the season and added: "What we’ve shown in the Brentford and Southampton games is that we mustn’t stop. You have to keep concentrating."

On the mood in the camp, he said: "I know there is a lot of noise about what we haven’t done in terms of improving the squad. But we come in to improve and develop, and that won’t change."

Rodgers said the club are looking at selling "a few players in order to bring some in" but added "everyone knows the situation and, until that changes, we work with what we have."

On opposition Chelsea, he said: "It's always a tough game, they're a top team. They will be looking for that response from the Leeds game."

