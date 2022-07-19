Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Erik ten Hag was in the stands at Selhurst Park for the final game of last season when Palace beat United thanks to a Wilfried Zaha goal.

Zaha is one of nine senior Palace players absent from this trip, which manager Patrick Vieira admitted was "not ideal".

This 3-1 loss to United was Palace's second successive tour defeat after a loss against Liverpool in Singapore, and a nasty looking hand injury to goalkeeper Jack Butland - which required heavy strapping - made matters worse.

However, there was an encouraging display from 18-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei, a summer arrival from Derby who United were interested in signing.

Ebiowei forced a low save from De Gea after an excellent turn inside Fred and Tyrell Malacia.

