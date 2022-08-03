Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 2nd

This season's prediction - 2nd

A truly outstanding season last time out ended with them missing out on the title on the final day, losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid but winning the FA Cup and League Cup, both on penalties against Chelsea.

Expect them to fight on all fronts again this term and challenge City all the way, securing at least one trophy.

Sadio Mane is a very obvious loss but striker Darwin Nunez comes from Benfica with a huge reputation and has already shown what he will offer. Watch out for Fabio Carvalho making an impact - a serious talent at Fulham last season.

