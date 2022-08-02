Heart of Midlothian will face Linfield or FC Zurich in the Europa League play-off round over 18 and 25 August.

Robbie Neilson's side are away from home in the first leg.

Northern Ireland's Linfield host FC Zurich on Thursday (19:45 BST) and meet again in Switzerland on 11 August (18:00).

Scottish Cup finalists Hearts, who finished third in last season's Premiership, will enter the Europa Conference League group stage if they lose their Europa League play-off.