C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Sometimes the sound of silence is the most deafening of all.

This has never been more true than the silence emanating from King Power Stadium at the moment.

A club so recently praised for its connections with the fans seems to be slowly drifting away from them.

Now I know that the worst thing that can happen is a vote of confidence in Brendan Rodgers, but the natives are restless, and understandably so.

Brendan was hung out to dry when asked about signings in the summer. Only on transfer deadline day did we find out why - by which time, half our team had been tapped up because it looked like we were going to be holding a fire sale.

It has taken reputable journalists to explain the situation. Why not the club itself?

Is Rodgers being given more time because we can’t afford to sack him? But then what would getting relegated cost us?

And all this credit he has is seemingly because he won us the FA Cup.

Credit didn’t work too well for Claudio Ranieri did it?