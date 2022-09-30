Premiership manager spotlight: Derek McInnes

Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes will go up against Aberdeen this weekend for the first time since leaving the club around 18 months ago.

During his time at the Pittodrie helm he lost just once in 27 league meetings against the Ayrshire side (W22 D4), so can he carry on his own great record in this fixture?

McInnes won the League Cup with Aberdeen and achieved the Premiership runners-up spot on four successive occasions.

His latest achievement was winning the Championship, though the Ayrshire side have found life back in the top flight fairly tough so far, with four points from seven matches.

Win, lose or draw, there's a script to be written for McInnes' return.

