G﻿areth Southgate says Marcus Rashford will still be considered for England's final World Cup squad despite being overlooked for the Three Lions' September squad.

R﻿ashford and Manchester United team-mate Jadon Sancho have missed out on Southgate's 28-man squad for upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are included despite making only four Premier League starts between them this season.

Southgate said: "This is a bigger than normal squad and part of the rationale is that we are very close to a World Cup and we feel, although our results were disappointing in the summer, we have picked on the basis of form and capability over a long period.

"There were certain players we wanted to keep involved this time, but that said it doesn’t mean that this is the end for some of the others who aren’t involved.

"Marcus Rashford, for example, has shown some encouraging signs recently. He is a player we know well so if he can perform at a high level in the next few weeks, he of course will be under consideration.

"Clearly, we have a number of players including Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire who are not playing a lot of minutes with their club.

"It is not ideal, but we feel they have been, and can be, important players for us. It is not a perfect situation but there is still a lot of football to be played before Qatar."