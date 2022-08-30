Can Kilmarnock find crafty midfielder?

We asked for your comments on what Kilmarnock need before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Thomas: Supporter since 1953. Striker, Lafferty had his day, Shaw wasteful. Another Power type as he gets booked too often. Use young fast signings as legs for older players. First priority is clear our lines, not pretty but effective.

Allan: Killie are short on a central midfielder who play passes between the lines. As for a striking options, Lafferty is past his best and Shaw doesn’t have Premiership quality. Another loan signing in this position would suffice. If Hemming is out long term then another keeper needs to be on the works.

James: Killie need a regular scorer. Lafferty is too slow and Shaw our top scorer from last year, 10 of them from penalties. Other forwards that were signed are injured. It's pretty obvious what we have do, GET A GOAL SCORER.

George: We need another forward and midfielder.