'﻿We'll have a lot of the ball' - Jenz

BBC Scotland's Scott Mullen in Warsaw

C﻿eltic centre-half Moritz Jenz is expecting his side to see plenty of the ball against Shakhtar Donetsk tonight, and believes they have what it takes to claim victory in Warsaw.

S﻿peaking ahead of the Champions League matchday 2 game against the side which stunned RB Leipzig 4-1 last week, he said: "We expect Shakhtar to be very structured, to have a defensive midfield block, I think they’ll let us have the ball and hit us on the counter attack.

“In Scotland we have the ball a lot, so we’ll be prepared for the match.

“I think going into every match we need to get a result. It’s important for us to go out tomorrow and perform well, start strong."