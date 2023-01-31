O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta needed to rotate his thin squad against Manchester City in the FA Cup, and while they fell to a 1-0 defeat, there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

The key one is that, despite making several changes, the Gunners went toe to toe with a full-strength City at the Etihad - something we’ve not seen for some time.

It was crucial Arsenal didn’t come away from this game with any sort of inferiority complex. Given the teams selected and balance of play on the night, they certainly didn't.

Instead, I think players and fans will have taken confidence from the match, and a raucous Emirates Stadium will be backing the Gunners to beat Pep Guardiola’s men in the first title-race six-pointer on 15 February.

The next Premier League challenge comes on Saturday against Everton at Goodison Park, a bogey ground for the Gunners in recent years.

It becomes an even trickier proposition given Sean Dyche’s arrival and potential new manager bounce, but if Arsenal are to become Premier League champions again, then they need to return from this fixture with another three points.