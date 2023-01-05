Celtic v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Celtic and Kilmarnock have made the joint most starting XI changes in this season’s Scottish Premiership (55 each), with the Ayrshire side also using a joint high 28 different players.

Celtic have won their last 11 home league games, including all nine this season. It’s their longest home league winning run since December 2019, when they had 12 wins in succession.

Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 18 away games in the Premiership (D2 L15), while their tally of two points from 10 games on the road this season is the fewest of any side in the division.