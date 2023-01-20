Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth's 23-year-old English winger Jaidon Anthony as Mikel Arteta looks to add further wide options to his squad. (Mail), external

The Gunners have to register prospective new signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton by 12:00 GMT on Friday in order for the 28-year-old Belgium forward to be eligible to play Manchester United in their next game on Sunday. (Mirror), external

