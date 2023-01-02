George back for Livi while Van Veen leads the 'Well
- Published
Shamal George is back between the sticks for Livingston after a period out with a thigh injury. James Penrice is the only other change from the Lions 1-1 draw with St Mirren, Scott Pittman drops out after his red card appeal failed.
Kevin Van Veen is back leading the line for Motherwell after making a cameo appearance at Ibrox last week. Sondre Solholm is the other switch from the defeat to Rangers, with Stephen O'Donnell dropping to the bench alongside Stuart McKinstry.