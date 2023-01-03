Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui admits Wanderers' small squad needs boosting in January - conceding they are far better stocked in some areas than others.

Lopetegui has already made Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha his first signing - in a loan switch - but is targeting more new faces at Molineux.

Wanderers are just a point from safety ahead of Wednesday's derby trip to Aston Villa and the Spaniard indicated he will turn his attentions to the market after that encounter.

“We know we need more players because we have a very short squad and we are working for this but now we have to put the focus in the players that are able to play tomorrow," Lopetegui said.

“I think in some positions we have overload, a lot of players and in others we have very few players which is why we have to balance this squad, that is very important for us."

Wolves have struggled for goals all season, scoring a league-low 10 in 17 games and Lopetegui is excited about the threat new arrival Cunha can provide.

“The most important thing is that he is a complete player, we can use him in different situations," the head coach added.

"He is a forward of course but depending on the way we play, he can play in the middle, in attack as a forward or a second forward or maybe on the wing. He is a physical, technical player and we will try to take advantage of his strengths."