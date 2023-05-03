Sam Allardyce is preparing for the "biggest challenge" of his career to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

"It's probably my biggest challenge because of the shortness of games that are left and the difficulty of those fixtures," he said on his unveiling as Leeds coach, joking, "We start with an easy one on Saturday. It can't get any easier than Manchester City away, can it?

"It's one the players have to take on, that I have to take on, and we'll go to Manchester City and do our best to get a result.

"It has been done, Brentford did it. Shocks happen - whether one happens on Saturday, who knows? If we are to stay in the Premier League, we need to stop conceding goals so easily."

Allardyce, who returns to top-flight management for the first time since experiencing relegation with West Bromwich Albion in 2021, took training with his new side for the first time on Wednesday and was impressed by what he saw.

"Collectively, they seem quite good together," added Allardyce. "I've seen a positive attitude and I would have expected them to be more miserable than what they seem.

"My first impression is that they're desperate to do better. With a bit of support and guidance, and breeding a bit of confidence into them, hopefully they can build themselves up and give more."