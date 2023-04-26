MacLean seeking 'positive start' in Perth to boost survival bid

Interim boss Steven MacLean has urged St Johnstone to capitalise on starting the bottom-six fixtures with two home games as they look to secure Premiership safety.

The 1-1 draw with Hibs in Perth last Saturday – MacLean’s first game in charge – leaves ninth-place Saints two points clear of the relegation play-off spot and four above bottom club Ross County.

“When you get three home games and two away – I know everybody will say we’re going down to Kilmarnock three times – but my initial reaction was quite happy,” MacLean told Saints TV.

“Dundee United and Motherwell, two home games to start with, so a positive.

“It’s in our hands and we know what we’ve got to do. Talk is cheap now, we need to go out on the pitch and do it. We’re looking forward to the games.

“We’re looking to get a positive start and if we get three points against Dundee United we’ll be delighted. It’s a derby, there will be a big crowd. It’s a great game to start with.”

With St Johnstone not playing this weekend because of the Scottish Cup semi-finals, they will face Hearts in a bounce game on Friday.

“It’ll be good for us,” MacLean added. “The boys who need minutes will get them and it’ll help them for the games after the split.”