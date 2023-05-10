Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

It is a measure of the uncertainty around Manchester United's ownership situation that the club's share price rose yesterday amid reports of rumours around Sheikh Jassim being chosen as preferred bidder.

The rumours are inaccurate in the sense nothing has changed. The Glazer family are still to decide how to proceed having had three lots of bidding around their search for 'strategic alternatives' for running the club.

Most observers feel it would be better if a decision was made sooner rather than later to give clarity over the transfer window and how much Erik ten Hag will have to spend.

Clearly United are still to secure Champions League qualification but I am assured neither Sheikh Jassim nor Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group, the two bidders to buy the club, will be put off if Ten Hag's side fails to secure a top four finish.