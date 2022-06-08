Newcastle reveal new home kit
- Published
Newcastle United have unveiled their new home shirt for the 2022-23 Premier League season.
"The latest design combines traditional elements of the club's memorable home kits together with modern touches," according to the club.
Skip twitter post
A closer look. 🧵— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2022
Available to pre-order now 👉 https://t.co/gIZ7oftJA2 pic.twitter.com/sTfSjPcXgj
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post