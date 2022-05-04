Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel says football "is about winning trophies" and rejected suggestions success in the Europa Conference League would count for less than his Premier League or FA Cup winners' medals.

"Every competition you can win is important," he said on the eve of the Foxes' semi-final second leg at Roma. "I don't play football to finish fourth, fifth or sixth - it's about winning trophies.

"Those are the moments fans and players will look back on when your career is over."

He is excited about a first visit to the Stadio Olimpico, where 70,000 fans will be backing Jose Mourinho's Roma side.

"It's always a great experience to play in places you've never played before," Schmeichel said. "It's an iconic stadium.

"They're very well organised and very well drilled. They were probably happy to get away with the draw [in the first leg] so they could decide it at their stadium.

"But to be honest, our focus is more on us than the opposition."