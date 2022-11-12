Wright details 'honest conversations' to block Ibrox noise

Rangers winger Scott Wright says "honest conversations" in the dressing room enable the squad to block out the noise around the club. (Herald), external

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has thanked former Ibrox mentor Dick Advocaat for his backing, saying he still talks with his old boss. (Daily Record), external

"I'm still watching the same players make the same mistakes," says former Rangers player Joey Barton as he has a blast against his old club - including a thinly-veiled swipe at captain James Tavernier. (Scottish Sun), external

