J﻿esse Marsch believes Leeds' displays have merited more than a return of two points from the last 15 on offer, but is their style of play also influencing a shift in mood within the fanbase?

O﻿n BBC Radio Leeds' new Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the expert panel have had their say.

"I﻿ am struggling to make an argument that they deserve more than what they have got so far," said BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope. "The other point is that I am not hearing many people - fans - say they have liked what they have seen."

S﻿ports Editor Jonny Buchan added: "There are now people starting to get annoyed that they are not seeing this swashbuckling style of overlapping, attacking play that we saw under Bielsa. Is that just that Leeds fans were spoiled for a bit under Bielsa? Not every club in the world has that style of play and wins games as well, it's very difficult to get them to align."

K﻿aiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix replied: "W﻿e were spoiled. People got more into tactics under Bielsa as people were working out what he was doing and why. Now you get to these games and it feels like the tactics are quite simple, percentage balls that aren't too interesting to look at.

"W﻿e could have definitely had more points on the board. There are a couple of games - Villa we could have won, the Everton game. I﻿t goes back to Bielsa doesn't it? If you get what you deserve in terms of performance, Bielsa would have had 60 or 70 points. You don't get points for that, you get points for winning."