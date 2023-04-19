Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The key question is one of spirit now. Can Leeds muster the fight to arrest the slide?

I genuinely believe there is enough technical ability within the squad to keep Leeds in the division, but the implosion over three halves of football since conceding just before the break against Crystal Palace is deeply concerning.

Once Liverpool restored their two-goal advantage on Monday, United folded - and every time possession was lost it seemed a goal was inevitable as the side looked bent out of shape.

Head coach Javi Gracia remains composed, but the steady path he was steering towards safety has battered into the barricades.

The next three games will define the scramble for the line, especially the visit of struggling Leicester City on 25 April.

Two wins may be all that is required and appeared well within United's grasp after beating Nottingham Forest comfortably two weeks ago.

But that was when the glass was half full. Now it feels like the dregs are being swilled.

