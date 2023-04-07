Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Chelsea were the better team when they drew with Liverpool on Tuesday. I know the Reds made a lot of changes at Stamford Bridge, but if they were resting players before this game, I don't think it will make much difference.

I think Liverpool's top-four hopes are over now, and everyone is looking ahead to the summer, when a major overhaul of their squad is needed.

I just don't see a switch being flicked with their current group where, all of a sudden, they respond next season - their problems have gone on for too long. I have to hold my hands up and admit I got it wrong a lot with my predictions for Liverpool this season because I kept thinking they had turned a corner - and they haven't done.

There is not a lot wrong with their forward line but their defence is just not good enough and I am amazed Jurgen Klopp's side kept a clean sheet against Chelsea. They won't keep Arsenal out on Sunday, though. There is absolutely no chance of that.

The way Arsenal are playing, I am expecting them to turn up at Anfield, play with a swagger, and cut right through Liverpool.

The Gunners have not won there since September 2012, when Mikel Arteta was playing for them, and in the past this might have been a trip they feared. Not any more.

Joelah's prediction: I've not been looking forward to this one, because we're not playing well and Arsenal are doing... a bit better. I could never say they are going to beat us though. 2-1

Keke's prediction: Oh, I am going to say 3-2.... to Arsenal. I watched them on All or Nothing and you can see why they are successful. 2-3

