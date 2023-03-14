Selles on growing confidence, new manager bounce and relegation fight

Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League game against Brentford on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Juan Larios and Tino Livramento are still long-term absentees, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be assessed on Wednesday and could be in the squad.

  • On the positive results against Chelsea and Manchester United, he said: "I hope it gives more confidence for everybody."

  • Selles was asked about Casemiro's sending off and said: "I was more surprised everyone talked about the red card and not our performance."

  • On how he can keep the new manager bounce going, Selles said: "At the end of the day it's about habits, it's about keeping doing what we have done the past month."

  • On the racist abuse received by players, Selles said: "The club have made a strong statement and I support my club. I am against discrimination."

  • On how many teams he sees involved in the relegation fight, he said: "The more the better."

Get Southampton news notifications