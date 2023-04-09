Murray hails County's 'togetherness'

Simon Murray says Ross County's unity is impressive after they boosted their survival hopes with victory at St Johnstone.

The striker scored the Staggies' second in their 2-0 win, and wants to show he can be the difference maker in his side's survival bid.

He said: "Obviously, in our position it was massive that we came here and firstly put a good performance in, but most importantly, get the three points and fortunately today we came out on top.

"As a striker that’s what you thrive off is scoring goals. It’s a massive goal for me personally and for the team.

"I came in, had a good start to the season at Queen's Park but I came here to try and compete in the Premiership.

"You want to play as high as you can. Obviously with Eamonn Brophy and Jordan White up front is great competition here. I’m hopeful that I can push them to do better and they’re pushing me. Competition for places is great.

"It’s just one win. We have to move on and build on that but the togetherness in there is not what you’d expect from a team down there and we’re fighting."