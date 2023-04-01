Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Every time Killie delivered a ball into the box, through either Armstrong or Jones, Hearts looked nervous. The threat they'd been warned about had spooked them.

And the visiting midfield was overrun almost single-handedly by 18-year-old David Watson.

The teenager is now part of McInnes' strongest 11 - something he clearly knows - who look set to pull themselves away from the relegation quagmire.

The experienced manager has shown exactly the nous that Kilmarnock fans would have hoped for.