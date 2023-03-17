A Champions League quarter-final against former club Bayern Munich will have brought "a little smile" to Pep Guardiola, reckons former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown.

Guardiola left Bayern in 2016 to join City but has not played a competitive fixture against the German giants since.

With both sides highly fancied to win this season's competition, it is a game that will further test his tactical abilities.

"I'm sure they will have been watching at the training ground and Guardiola will have had a little smile," Brown told the Football News Show. "Against his former club, that'll be a special event for him.

"It's a wonderful draw."

Guardiola has led City to one Champions League final (2020-21) in six seasons at the helm, and has not won Europe's premier trophy since 2013.

Despite that, and the stature of their opponents, Brown believes City are more likely to progress against the 2020 winners.

"Bayern won't want to play City," he said. "Over two legs, City are favourites.

"When you do play two games, you get a more balanced outcome, whereas a one-off match against Bayern or Real Madrid is tougher.

"I do fancy them but it'll be a tough journey to get there."