We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Chuck: Once again the Bees refuse to be beaten. The spirit of the team cannot be questioned and must be the envy of most of our Premier League rivals. Astute substitutions by Thomas Frank gradually turned the game in Brentford’s favour and Forest were sent packing with nothing to show for their efforts. The Bees now have 50 points - a magnificent achievement.

Mike: Brentford showed they can overcome a team with nearly all behind the ball. An unusual position for Brentford in which they eventually overcame the opposition.

Terry: Love that Brentford didn't settle for a point but pushed for the win. Felt a bit for Forest, but not for too long.

Ian: Not a great performance by the Bees by any stretch of the imagination. But the fact we can have an off day, yet still gain three points, is the real indicator of how far we’ve come in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest

Ian: We’ve picked up our performances and I think we’re looking the more likely candidate to survive. Whatever the outcome, we’ve made massive progress under Cooper, much more progress than most newly-promoted clubs. Any other season and we would be home and hosed with the points we’re up to.

Mark: The tactic of sitting back trying to hit the opposition on the break isn’t working. The team commit too many fouls because they are camped too long in their own half. Giving away free kicks in dangerous positions leading to goals. As much as I admire Cooper this is his fault and it’s not working.

John: We've lost a lead too often this season. Sometimes mistakes, sometimes bad luck. Steve Cooper has started to get the togetherness that got us promoted. He's had to get lots of new players to work together. It's happening but it could be too late. Still, as they say, it's never over 'til it's over.