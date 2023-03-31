Sutton's prediction: 1-1

West Ham are in trouble and really need to win this game but I keep thinking things will click for them and it hasn't happened so far.

The atmosphere is going to be so nervy and that will suit Southampton who, along with Leicester, are one of only two top-flight teams to have picked up more points away than they have done at home this season.

That away form will give Saints some belief and, with James Ward-Prowse in their side, they have such a weapon from free-kicks. They are bottom so they are under pressure but the real pressure on Sunday will be on the Hammers.

David Moyes said the video assistant referee "needed to go to Specsavers" after some important decisions went against his team when these two sides drew 1-1 at St Mary's Stadium in October - including what he called a "judo move" by a Southampton defender inside their box.

This time it is going to be just as close and even a draw might not be enough to save Moyes.

He definitely needs the big calls to go his way this time, otherwise he could end up on the wrong end of a karate move - and get the chop.

Tommy's prediction: 1-1

Another draw, like Forest against Wolves - I just feel like a few of these games between the bottom sides will end up even.

