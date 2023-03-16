Callum Wilson admits it will "take an extra week to get back in the team" after his replacement Alexander Isak scored and impressed in his absence during last Sunday's win over Wolves.

Wilson has only scored once since the World Cup and was watching on from the bench as Isak helped Newcastle's season get back on track with a man-of-the-match performance.

Ribbed by co-host Michail Antonio, Wilson told The Footballer's Football Podcast, he will be striving to win his place back.

"I'll be putting the pressure on," he said. "Competition is healthy as it helps you get the best out of each other.

"When it's not there, you can get a little stale and complacent but now there is someone else, it keeps you on your toes.

"He's taken his opportunity and it's down to me now to get myself back into the team, which is something I'm more than happy and capable of doing."

Newcastle face Nottingham Forest on Friday and Wilson says taking three points from that is crucial to build momentum.

"It's a great opportunity for us to make it six points from two games," he said. "If we don't back the Wolves game up, it means nothing.

"We've been training and playing well so to get a result was great for building belief. Forest away is a difficult place to go though and it will be a real test for the squad."

