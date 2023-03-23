A new-look European Super League could have major benefits for Celtic and Rangers, according to the chief executive of the project.

Plans are being developed for a new, open-access continental competition by A22, the company which also promoted the hugely controversial version of the Super League which launched briefly before collapsing sharply in April 2021.

A22 and its chief executive, Bernd Reichart, have spoke to nearly 50 European clubs and stakeholders to develop ten principles which underpin its plans for a new competition.

He did not confirm whether Celtic or Rangers were among those clubs due to confidentiality agreements, but believes “big clubs in small leagues” like them would benefit from the A22 project.

“Analysing the situation of the Scottish top clubs, the situation they’re in is quite comparable to other European leagues where domestic revenues are not sufficient to grant competitiveness on the bigger European stage," Reichart said.

"Although, they have every condition to be one of the big European clubs – football tradition, modern stadia, passionate fan base, historic track record and trophies.

“What can change for big clubs in small leagues was one of the essential assessments we did over the course of the last six months.”

He added that the benefit for the top Scottish clubs would be "the chance of a stronger, more sustainable, more predictable European footprint".

"Step by step, an opportunity to have a more meaningful European path and build a project and their European ambition on something which is more predictable.

“It’s more stable than qualifying for the Champions League or trying to go through the previous rounds of qualification, because for a lot of clubs the Champions League and the other UEFA competitions are far from being wide open.”