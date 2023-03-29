'Lucky to get a hello from Aaron' - Socceroos boss on Mooy & Kewell

This is becoming a bit of a running theme now...

On the latest episode of BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast, Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has had his say on Aaron Mooy's quiet demeanour.

"If he says hello to you, that's one word more than normal," joked Arnold. "Aaron doesn't like to talk too much, you're lucky if you get a hello!"

Arnold also shared his belief that Celtic coach Harry Kewell is the best player Australia has ever produced, piping former Parkhead striker Mark Viduka to the accolade.

"Harry's completely different to all other Australian footballers," he added.

"I loved Mark Viduka as well, but Harry was completely different. The action he had, the speed, the one-on-one dribbling, most Australians don't have that. We have the workrate, the strength."