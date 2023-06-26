'My main target is getting back into the Arsenal team'

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe says getting back into Mikel Arteta's side his his "main target" after an injury-hit season in which he made just 12 Premier League appearances.

Smith Rowe has started both games for the England Under-21s team so far in their European Championship campaign - scoring in both.

"Definitely a tough season for myself with injuries and not quite getting back into the team," he told BBC Sport's Alex Howell.

"Coming here with England - it's been great for me to get minutes and get some goals. I'm really happy at the moment.

"I think my main target right now is to get back into the Arsenal team. Obviously first we want to win this tournament."

Lee Carsley's side followed up their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic with a 2-0 victory over Israel on Sunday, securing their spot in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

In an exciting squad, Smith Rowe is the only player to have a senior England cap and has been performing well in front of first-team manager Gareth Soutgate, who has travelled to Georgia to watch the tournament.

"Hopefully I can have a long future and get more England caps but I've got to think of the present and making sure I'm fit for every game and getting as many minutes as I can," he added.

"We had that talk before we even came over here. We have the confidence that we want to make a statement in this tournament and believe that we can go all the way and win it. We just have to make sure we take each game as it comes.

"There's not many days between the games so we have to recover quick. It's a great bunch of lads. Everyone helps each other. Even the boys that haven't played are really helping us help the team."