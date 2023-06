A new episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

A week on from Leeds United's relegation, Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope are joined by Kaiser Chiefs' bassist Simon Rix to dissect the various questions surrounding the club.

They discuss the latest issues around ownership, the hunt for a new head coach and the nature of the playing squad required for the Championship.

Listen to the episode on BBC Sounds