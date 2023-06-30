Carlton Morris has signed a new contract with Luton Town which commits his "long-term future" with the club.

The 27-year-old scored 20 goals in his first season with the Hatters, who have not disclosed the length of his new deal.

"I didn’t need any persuading," said Morris. "I love working with the gaffer.

"The opportunity to work with him for longer, this squad for longer and this football club for longer – honestly, it is a privilege.

“When I signed last summer, I knew what potential this football club had. I didn’t come here just to sit in mid-table mediocrity or fight relegation in the Championship, or whatever. I came here to challenge and push for promotion and that’s what we’ve accomplished as a team, which is incredible and will bring us together even tighter.

“There is no reason why we can’t go and make a statement for ourselves in the Premier League next season. I’ve said it loads of times now, but I played at Kenilworth Road as an away player and it’s a tough place to come for any team."