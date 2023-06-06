Five SPFL players included in Australia squad

Australia's international squad is yet again stacked with SPFL players as the Socceroos prepare to face World Cup champions Argentina this month.

Five Premiership players are included in Graham Arnold's selection, with Hearts trio Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles and Cammy Devlin making the trip to China, where the friendly will be played on 15 June.

The other two representatives come from St Mirren, with Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain also named in the squad.

St Mirren striker Alex Greive is also set to jet off on international duty after being called up for New Zealand, who face Qatar and Sweden later this month.