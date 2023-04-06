'He believes in himself & I love it' - Kettlewell hails goal-hungry Van Veen

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has praised in-form striker Kevin van Veen for having the self-confidence to stick his neck out with lofty goal targets.

The Dutchman’s double in victory at Hibs last weekend made him the first Motherwell player to hit 20 in a season since John Sutton in 2014 – and post-match Van Veen set his sights on “another 10 goals” before the campaign ends.

Kettlewell admits the 31-year-old, who joined from Scunthorpe in summer 2021, is as important to Motherwell as Kyogo Furuhashi, Antonio Colak and Duk are to Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen respectively.

“He obviously has a great belief in himself which is great,” said the Fir Park manager, whose side host Livingston on Saturday.

"We are often reluctant to pitch out goals and tell people that you feel you are a good player and in good form.

"That was another thing of the past, strikers would talk about getting to double figures, getting to 15 goals, you don't hear it very much.

"The bit I love about Kevin, since the day I came in he had a belief that he could go beyond 20 goals this season, that was his target.

"But he always speaks about the team and how his team-mates help him and how he can help his team-mates and that's a great aspect because it is not just this individual wanting to reach his goal.

"What you also need to have is a strength of character that if you don't quite hit that mark or fall a little bit short that you can take the flak that might come with it.

"I think we are all scared that somebody might laugh at us, scared that someone might call us out.

"I am definitely not and I don't think Kevin is either. He believes in himself, he believes in the guys around him and I love it.

"To quote you with the top guys who score goals at other clubs, of course he is as valuable to us."