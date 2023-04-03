Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Kilmarnock beat Hearts 2-1 at Rugby Park and picked up a vital three points in the fight to avoid relegation.

Here's what you had to say:

Jim: Today was what Kilmarnock are all about. They played with confidence and they got stuck in, never letting Hearts settle. When the players came off they were given a standing ovation. The crowd stuck with the team after a bad start and there was a brilliant atmosphere inside the stadium.

Thomas: Delighted with the win. Hearts defence were woeful at dealign with crosses, and apart from the one strike they were really toothless. There's little prospect of us taking many points before the break so post-split games could save us. I'm hopeful. It's the first Saturday night I have enjoyed for ages!

Anon: A really good side who have not had a lot of luck lately. I think that they will stay up and push for a top six spot next season.