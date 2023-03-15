Moyes on injuries, squad rotation and quarter-final aspirations
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League game against AEK Larnaca on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Vladimir Coufal still has a problem with his foot, while Michail Antonio has a calf injury which he picked up in the first leg.
When asked if he will make changes tomorrow night, Moyes said: "We plan to change a little bit."
He praised West Ham fans for their support and said: "They will all be really hoping we can get to the quarter-finals and even further this year as well."
He said the 2-0 lead from the first leg could be a dangerous scoreline and "we don't want to give the opponent any opportunity to get back in the game".
On what reaching the quarter-finals would mean, Moyes said: "It would be great. It’s a big job."