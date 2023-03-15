David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League game against AEK Larnaca on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Vladimir Coufal still has a problem with his foot, while Michail Antonio has a calf injury which he picked up in the first leg.

When asked if he will make changes tomorrow night, Moyes said: "We plan to change a little bit."

He praised West Ham fans for their support and said: "They will all be really hoping we can get to the quarter-finals and even further this year as well."

He said the 2-0 lead from the first leg could be a dangerous scoreline and "we don't want to give the opponent any opportunity to get back in the game".

On what reaching the quarter-finals would mean, Moyes said: "It would be great. It’s a big job."

