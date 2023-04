Fulham have no reported new injury problems, with midfielder Harrison Reed expected to be fit despite limping off last weekend.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is serving an eight-match ban but Willian is available again after completing a two-game suspension.

West Ham also have no new reported injuries for the trip across London.

Gianluca Scamacca, who hasn't played for the Hammers since mid-March, remains sidelined with a knee injury.

