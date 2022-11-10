W﻿est Ham v Leicester: Head-to-head stats

W﻿estham v Leicester: Head-to-head stats. Westham, wins - 14, goals - 49, clean sheets - 8. Leicester, wins - 9, goals - 39, clean sheets - 3

  • West Ham have won three of their past four Premier League games against Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 16 against them.

  • Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their 15 Premier League away games against West Ham.

  • Michail Antonio has been involved in five goals in his past four Premier League starts against Leicester (4 goals, 1 assist), with four of these coming at London Stadium.

  • The Foxes have lost their past two Premier League visits to London Stadium.