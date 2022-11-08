R﻿oberto de Zerbi says he will treat Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie at Arsenal as if it were a Premier League game - and he expects his players to take the same approach.

T﻿he Brighton boss said on Tuesday: "It will be a test for many players, but when we wear our shirt we must play seriously and we must try to win.

"it’s a very important game. I can make some changes in the first 11 but, for me, the cup or a friendly is like a Premier League game. There’s not a big difference.

"It’s important to always win, but it’s most important to play seriously. If we want to prepare in the best way for the next game against Aston Villa, we have to play well tomorrow - 100%. The best way to arrive in the best condition next Sunday is to play well tomorrow.

"I want 11 players who show the same respect as in the last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. When a player has that mentality and plays the same way in a Premier League, in a training session, this is the mentality for me.

"Every time you wear the shirt, you always give 100% - this is the first part of mentality. The second part is to play with bravery, courage and personality against teams, whether they are bottom or top of the table."