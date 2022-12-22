Tottenham's top-four ambitions are likely to rest on Harry Kane not suffering any emotional burnout from the anguish of his penalty miss against France, as England went out in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte may also rue Richarlison picking up another injury after impressing for Brazil, while Son Heung-min's struggles for form continued in the Middle East.

At the other end of the pitch, things look slightly more positive given Cristian Romero's status as a world champion, and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' run to the final.

