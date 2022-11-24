N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

What fabulous news for all Manchester City fans. Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad for, at least, another two years.

Most City fans would prefer us to dominate our domestic league ahead of winning a European trophy and Guardiola’s domestic record has been outstanding, winning four league titles in five years.

Pep is leading a team that is now recognised as one of the best club sides in the world, because we provide an ambition and working environment that meets his high standards. We were lucky when Sheikh Mansour bought City back in 2008 but our success over the past few years has been nothing to do with luck. It’s been about outstanding leadership, having a clear vision, employing the best people and diligent planning.

All City fans hope we win the Champions League under Pep’s leadership. If we don’t, he will have the same sense of ‘legacy’ that we hear trotted about Lionel Messi and the World Cup.

When we do win the Champions League Pep will go down as the greatest manager in the modern era, one who fulfilled our true potential in all major competitions.