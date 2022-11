Kevin Nisbet made his first Hibernian appearance in nine months, starting at Easter Road in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Middlesbrough.

The Scotland forward, 25, continued his comeback from a long-term knee injury by playing for the first 45 minutes.

Chuba Akpom and Sonny Finch scored second-half goals for the English Championship side.

Hibs return to Scottish Premiership action with a visit to Rangers on 15 December.